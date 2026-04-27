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Photo 1690
Tell a Story Day
This is the perfect bag for carrying the books that tell the stories!
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Special Days and Anniversaries
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iPad (A16)
Taken
28th April 2026 12:59pm
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books
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edah26-04
Sid
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I think I’m a prime candidate for that bag! I just cannot resist looking at and acquiring new books, even though I regularly recycle them there's only just room for me amongst them…!
April 28th, 2026
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