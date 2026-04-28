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Super Pigeon! by spanishliz
Photo 1691

Super Pigeon!

It's superhero day, and this guy posing in front of the flag seemed to want to represent it.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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