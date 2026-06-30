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Photo 1754
Outfit of the Day Day
Norwegian fan at FIFA World Cup, photo taken of television screen. The broadcast cut off the horns, unfortunately.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th June 2026 1:52pm
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edah26-06
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