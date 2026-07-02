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UFO Day by spanishliz
Photo 1756

UFO Day

I’m stretching it a bit, I know. Took this for my get pushed challenge from Kali @kali66 to do something watery, close up and a bit abstract. This is reflection in a puddle looking a bit otherworldly to me.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Liz Milne ace
Here’s an attempt at your challenge, Kali @kali66. I might yet try something else too.
July 2nd, 2026  
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