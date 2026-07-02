Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1756
UFO Day
I’m stretching it a bit, I know. Took this for my get pushed challenge from Kali
@kali66
to do something watery, close up and a bit abstract. This is reflection in a puddle looking a bit otherworldly to me.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
8244
photos
54
followers
77
following
481% complete
View this month »
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
Latest from all albums
1422
2951
1423
1755
2952
1424
1756
2953
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st July 2026 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
puddle
,
edah26-07
,
get-pushed-726
Liz Milne
ace
Here’s an attempt at your challenge, Kali
@kali66
. I might yet try something else too.
July 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close