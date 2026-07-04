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Cherry Pit Spitting Day by spanishliz
Photo 1758

Cherry Pit Spitting Day

Before you can spit the pits, you need the cherries! These were part of a delivery from my market lady friend a few years ago.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
My favorite fruit! I always think of the movie, The Witches of Eastwick when I eat cherries.
July 5th, 2026  
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