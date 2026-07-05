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Apple Turnover Day by spanishliz
Photo 1759

Apple Turnover Day

Lacking the baked item, I turned over one of my old photos of an apple, using tinyplanet.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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