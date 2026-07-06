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Previous
Photo 1760
Fried Chicken Day
Pretty sure that’s what we have here.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th February 2025 4:38pm
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food
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chicken
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chips
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edah26-07
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