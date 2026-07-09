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Previous
Photo 1763
Call of the Horizon Day
It’s down there, at the end of the street, just past the clock tower.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th July 2026 3:56pm
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