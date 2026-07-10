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Previous
Photo 1764
Teddy Bears’ Picnic Day
After resting for a little while after eating, Teddy’s ready for a game of baseball.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th July 2026 6:51pm
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toy
,
picnic
,
teddy-bear
,
edah26-07
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very cute
July 11th, 2026
Mags
ace
Just adorable!
July 11th, 2026
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