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Teddy Bears’ Picnic Day by spanishliz
Photo 1764

Teddy Bears’ Picnic Day

After resting for a little while after eating, Teddy’s ready for a game of baseball.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Very cute
July 11th, 2026  
Mags ace
Just adorable!
July 11th, 2026  
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