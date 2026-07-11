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Pet Photo Day by spanishliz
Photo 1765

Pet Photo Day

Some of you might remember Precious, because I used to post lots of photos of her. She's been gone over two and a half years now, and I miss her still.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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