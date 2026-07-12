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Previous
Photo 1766
Barn Day
This one had been made over into a sort of Christmas boutique, with all sorts of goodies.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
21st November 2021 2:18pm
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tree
,
barn
,
country
,
silo
,
edah26-07
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love this
July 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
A wonderful well-kept barn. Nicely captured.
July 13th, 2026
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