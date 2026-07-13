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Photo 1767
French Fries Day
I had way too many photos of fries from which to choose when I did a search!
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th October 2024 2:44pm
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Tags
food
,
sandwich
,
chips
,
fries
,
french fries
,
edah26-07
Christine Sztukowski
ace
My weakness
July 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
Looks so delicious!
July 13th, 2026
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