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French Fries Day by spanishliz
Photo 1767

French Fries Day

I had way too many photos of fries from which to choose when I did a search!
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
My weakness
July 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
Looks so delicious!
July 13th, 2026  
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