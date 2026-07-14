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Photo 1768
Macaroni and Cheese Day
I had some on hand, so why not? Added the carrots for a change.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th July 2026 6:43pm
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food
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carrots
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macaroni and cheese
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edah26-07
Mags
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Yum!
July 15th, 2026
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