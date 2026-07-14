Previous
Macaroni and Cheese Day by spanishliz
Photo 1768

Macaroni and Cheese Day

I had some on hand, so why not? Added the carrots for a change.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
484% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Yum!
July 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact