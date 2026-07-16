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Wedding Invitation Day by spanishliz
Photo 1770

Wedding Invitation Day

I don't go to a lot of weddings (my choice), but I was invited to a friend's wedding a few years ago, and this was their cake, with a snowman and snowlady couple on top!
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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