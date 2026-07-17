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Photo 1771
Tattoo Day
The arms, and tattoos, belong to the husband of one of our English cousins (somewhat removed) and the photo was taken quite some time ago. I don't remember the doggie's name, but thought him too cute to crop out of the photo.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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