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Tattoo Day by spanishliz
Photo 1771

Tattoo Day

The arms, and tattoos, belong to the husband of one of our English cousins (somewhat removed) and the photo was taken quite some time ago. I don't remember the doggie's name, but thought him too cute to crop out of the photo.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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