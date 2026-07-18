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Tropical Fruit Day by spanishliz
Photo 1772

Tropical Fruit Day

Google confirms that bananas are indeed tropical fruit. They are also technically berries but that’s beside the point.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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