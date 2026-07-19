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Photo 1773
Stick Out Your Tongue Day
Bouncer and Bernie are always sticking out their tongues!
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th July 2026 7:54pm
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dog
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toy
,
tongue
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edah26-07
Mags
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Oh how cute and fun!
July 20th, 2026
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