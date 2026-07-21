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Junk Food Day by spanishliz
Photo 1775

Junk Food Day

It doesn't get much more junky than this stuff. It's called "sponge toffee" but it is basically a block of sugar. That said, when I saw it in the store I couldn't resist buying some... Luckily it doesn't often make an appearance.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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