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Hammock Day by spanishliz
Photo 1776

Hammock Day

This is a cropped version of a photo I've posted before for hammock day. I took it when I was in Halifax, NS some years ago, aboard the museum ship HMCS Sackville. This is one of the vignettes showing shipboard life featured there.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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