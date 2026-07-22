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Previous
Photo 1776
Hammock Day
This is a cropped version of a photo I've posted before for hammock day. I took it when I was in Halifax, NS some years ago, aboard the museum ship HMCS Sackville. This is one of the vignettes showing shipboard life featured there.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
19th September 2008 9:49am
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edah26-07
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