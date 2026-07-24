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Drive Through Day by spanishliz
Photo 1778

Drive Through Day

Who knew that Santa eats at Tim Hortons?
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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