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Parents' Day by spanishliz
Photo 1780

Parents' Day

I know I've posted this one before, but it is one that I know I took myself, unlike most of the other photos that they are both in. This is in the 1960s, at Doon Pioneer Village. Camera was likely my Brownie Starmite II.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
A very nice vintage image.
July 27th, 2026  
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