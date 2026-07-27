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Bagpipe Appreciation Day by spanishliz
Photo 1781

Bagpipe Appreciation Day

These chaps were at the Citadel in Halifax, NS when I was there some years ago.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
A wonderful capture!
July 28th, 2026  
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