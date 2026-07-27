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Previous
Photo 1781
Bagpipe Appreciation Day
These chaps were at the Citadel in Halifax, NS when I was there some years ago.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
20th September 2008 11:12am
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edah26-07
Mags
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A wonderful capture!
July 28th, 2026
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