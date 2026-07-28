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Photo 1782
Soccer Day
Soccer ball balloons spotted earlier this summer in Michael's, probably in honour of the World Cup.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th July 2026 2:04pm
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soccer
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balloons
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edah26-07
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