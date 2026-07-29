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Lasagna Day/International Tiger Day by spanishliz
Photo 1783

Lasagna Day/International Tiger Day

Lasagna-loving Garfield has joined Timmy Tiger to celebrate their days. Timmy is nearly as old as I am!
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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