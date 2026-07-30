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Paperback Books Day by spanishliz
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Paperback Books Day

This is a random selection of paperbacks from one of my shelves. You can see most of them have been read, more than once possibly.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
They look well worn. =)
July 30th, 2026  
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