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Photo 1784
Paperback Books Day
This is a random selection of paperbacks from one of my shelves. You can see most of them have been read, more than once possibly.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
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iPhone 17e
Taken
30th July 2026 12:53pm
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books
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paperbacks
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Mags
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They look well worn. =)
July 30th, 2026
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