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Photo 1785
Uncommon Musical Instrument Day
It isn't the instruments that are uncommon here, but their location beside the river! I think the band had been doing some sort of photo shoot and were just packing up when I stumbled on them.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
20th October 2009 11:10am
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drums
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edah26-07
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