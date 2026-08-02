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Previous
Photo 1787
Find a Four Leaf Clover Day
As it often does, my scrapbooking stash has come through for me today! I found one! (OK, it's meant to be a shamrock, but it has four leaves.)
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone 17e
Taken
2nd August 2026 5:31pm
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clover
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four leaf clover
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scrapbooking
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edah26-08
Mags
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Nice!
August 2nd, 2026
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