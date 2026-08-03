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Picnic Day by spanishliz
Photo 1788

Picnic Day

While it isn't actually a picnic table, I thought it would do to represent the day. The staff at the nearby Giant Tiger have had an upgrade to their break table, which had been vandalised and patched up a bit. All they need now is some shade.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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