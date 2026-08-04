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Previous
Photo 1789
Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
I made sure to take a photo of the last one in the package, knowing this day was coming up!
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone 17e
Taken
2nd August 2026 1:17am
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edah26-08
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