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Photo 1790
Traffic Light Day
I took this from the top of a tour bus in Toronto when I was putting in time before meeting friends for dinner.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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6
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1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
10th September 2009 4:56pm
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bus
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toronto
,
traffic light
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casa loma
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edah26-08
Mags
ace
Nicely captured.
August 6th, 2026
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