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Traffic Light Day by spanishliz
Photo 1790

Traffic Light Day

I took this from the top of a tour bus in Toronto when I was putting in time before meeting friends for dinner.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Nicely captured.
August 6th, 2026  
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