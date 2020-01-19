Sign up
Photo 1480
In the distance
I am just learning with my drone and I have very little in the way of editing at the moment.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media. No offence . Thank you for looking.
#mavicpro
#drone
#glasshousemountains
Humphrey Hippo
ace
Beautiful tones in the sky.
January 19th, 2020
