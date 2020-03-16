Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1511
Mum
Heat and light damaged expired film.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
1
2
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media. No offence . Thank you for looking.
1511
photos
131
followers
14
following
413% complete
View this month »
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
9000F Mark
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
film-lives
,
bronica-sqa
Julie Duncan
ace
Just love this portrait!
March 15th, 2020
