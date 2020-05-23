Previous
Surge by spanner
Surge

1x unexpectedly vigorous wave = 1 x wet welly (inside) + 1x soaking wet leg + wet sock (singular) = and an uncomfortable walk back to the car.
The seascape equation.
Spanner

I am not very social on social media. No offence . Thank you for looking.
