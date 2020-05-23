Sign up
Photo 1563
Surge
1x unexpectedly vigorous wave = 1 x wet welly (inside) + 1x soaking wet leg + wet sock (singular) = and an uncomfortable walk back to the car.
The seascape equation.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
0
2
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media. No offence . Thank you for looking.
1563
photos
135
followers
18
following
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
22nd May 2020 4:25pm
Tags
australia
,
sunshinecoast
,
nikond780
