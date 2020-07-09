Previous
Next
Bed head by spanner
Photo 1592

Bed head

This guy was great - loads of character, inquisitive and friendly. I am no wildlife photographer (is it wildlife while in captivity). Anyway I couldn't resist a few efforts. Mixing it up.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media. No offence . Thank you for looking.
436% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise