Photo 1617
On a path
I really struggled with this. Photographing in this light was a challenge. Old Whaling (long expired) Wharf, Tangalooma.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
2nd September 2020 5:18pm
Tags
sunset
,
australia
,
nikond780
