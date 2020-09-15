Previous
Wappa Falls by spanner
Photo 1624

Wappa Falls

Lensbaby free shot - The "grown up" version. Just another waterfall. Posted here to compare with yesterdays Lensbaby version. I would be interested to know which one people prefer (if you have the time or can be bothered).
15th September 2020

Spanner

