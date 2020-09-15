Sign up
Photo 1624
Wappa Falls
Lensbaby free shot - The "grown up" version. Just another waterfall. Posted here to compare with yesterdays Lensbaby version. I would be interested to know which one people prefer (if you have the time or can be bothered).
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
365
NIKON D780
13th September 2020 1:50pm
australia
,
waterfall
,
nikond780
