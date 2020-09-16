Sign up
Photo 1625
motionless and still
response inspired by the 52 week challenge. I had an idea, I am not sure I realised it but here it is.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
13th September 2020 1:26pm
book
blackandwhite
lensbaby
still-life
52wc-2020-w38
amyK
ace
Nicely done
September 16th, 2020
