Today I tried by spanner
Today I tried

Landscape photography with my phone. I have this on my grown up camera (to be posted at a later date) but am not able to process and upload as I am on a trip. So this will have to do.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
