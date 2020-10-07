Previous
Loves young dream by spanner
Loves young dream

These two were enjoying the sunset and each others company. It was delightful to see them so happy together and hear them laughing. I am not a stalker. They just caught my eye. I like the layers of landscape along with the majestic colours of nature
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
sheri
Adding the two really brings personality and life to the scene. Very nice.
October 7th, 2020  
moni kozi
such a beautiful serene image.
October 7th, 2020  
