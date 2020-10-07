Sign up
Photo 1644
Loves young dream
These two were enjoying the sunset and each others company. It was delightful to see them so happy together and hear them laughing. I am not a stalker. They just caught my eye. I like the layers of landscape along with the majestic colours of nature
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Tags
sunset
,
australia
,
silhouette
,
queensland
sheri
Adding the two really brings personality and life to the scene. Very nice.
October 7th, 2020
moni kozi
such a beautiful serene image.
October 7th, 2020
