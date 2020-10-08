Sign up
Photo 1645
Box log falls
One of the beautiful waterfalls from our recent walk. I learned a lot taking this. The light was really difficult and the composition a challenge. I was very tired so concentrating was tough. Hope you like it.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
5
1
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1645
photos
153
followers
23
following
1645
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
2nd October 2020 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
landscape
,
square
,
long-exposure
,
colour
,
landscape-33
Kat
Stunning capture and beautiful exposure!!!
October 8th, 2020
moni kozi
it is surreal! i love it
October 8th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
October 8th, 2020
Joyce Lancaster
ace
Amazing colours. Fav
October 8th, 2020
Annie D
ace
such a relaxing scene and lovely composition
October 8th, 2020
