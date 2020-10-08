Previous
Box log falls by spanner
Box log falls

One of the beautiful waterfalls from our recent walk. I learned a lot taking this. The light was really difficult and the composition a challenge. I was very tired so concentrating was tough. Hope you like it.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Kat
Stunning capture and beautiful exposure!!!
October 8th, 2020  
moni kozi
it is surreal! i love it
October 8th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
October 8th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
Amazing colours. Fav
October 8th, 2020  
Annie D ace
such a relaxing scene and lovely composition
October 8th, 2020  
