Sparkle in the Sun by spanner
Photo 1647

Sparkle in the Sun

Last night I went to our local beach where the surf was up. The light was amazing with a storm brewing on the horizon and the sun peeking through occasionally spotlighting a wave and a surfer. I like what the Lensbaby did to this image.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
sheri
Neat shot.
October 10th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Stellar action shot
October 10th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
October 10th, 2020  
Babs ace
Great timing.
October 10th, 2020  
