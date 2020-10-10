Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1647
Sparkle in the Sun
Last night I went to our local beach where the surf was up. The light was amazing with a storm brewing on the horizon and the sun peeking through occasionally spotlighting a wave and a surfer. I like what the Lensbaby did to this image.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
4
2
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1647
photos
153
followers
23
following
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th October 2020 6:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
australia
,
lensbaby
,
surfer
,
nikond7100
,
edge-50
sheri
Neat shot.
October 10th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Stellar action shot
October 10th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
October 10th, 2020
Babs
ace
Great timing.
October 10th, 2020
