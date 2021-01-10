Previous
Kondalilla Falls by spanner
Photo 1672

Kondalilla Falls

I managed to get out for a walk at long last and take some photos. Hope all are safe and well.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Spanner

Poppo Livy ace
Beautiful. Great POV and composition

Spanner, Have you heard of a guy called Andrew Goodall up there. He used to have a photographic studio at Montville I think or it may have been Maleny but he now concentrates on providing photography courses and workshops and doing photographic tours. Google Natures Image Photography
January 10th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
My goodness, what a lovely spot! Great pov to capture the luscious greenery as well as the falls. Really nice
January 10th, 2021  
