Previous
Next
Photo 1672
Kondalilla Falls
I managed to get out for a walk at long last and take some photos. Hope all are safe and well.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
2
1
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1672
photos
155
followers
24
following
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
10th January 2021 4:12pm
australia
,
waterfall
,
colour
,
nikond780
Poppo Livy
ace
Beautiful. Great POV and composition
Spanner, Have you heard of a guy called Andrew Goodall up there. He used to have a photographic studio at Montville I think or it may have been Maleny but he now concentrates on providing photography courses and workshops and doing photographic tours. Google Natures Image Photography
January 10th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
My goodness, what a lovely spot! Great pov to capture the luscious greenery as well as the falls. Really nice
January 10th, 2021
365 Project
