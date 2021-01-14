Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1673
nothing left to say
Bottom of the falls. It was pouring down (not that you can tell). Small personal goal fulfilled.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
3
1
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1673
photos
157
followers
24
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
10th January 2021 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
australia
,
nikond780
,
kondallilafalls
moni kozi
This looks very well, indeed!
January 14th, 2021
kali
ace
nice one
January 14th, 2021
Sue
ace
Lovely shot
January 14th, 2021
