See things as they really are by spanner
Photo 1679

See things as they really are

There are a couple of wonderful derelict properties in the area that we visited. I found this a compelling detail and wonder who looked through this window and when the house was last habitable.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
460% complete

Photo Details

