Previous
Next
Prickly by spanner
Photo 1680

Prickly

I really enjoy using film and using wonky old/rubbish cameras. It is unpredictable This was taken using a sprocket rocket. I like the textures.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
me too!
January 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise