Photo 1680
Prickly
I really enjoy using film and using wonky old/rubbish cameras. It is unpredictable This was taken using a sprocket rocket. I like the textures.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
1
1
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1680
photos
156
followers
24
following
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
9000F Mark
Privacy
Public
Tags
australia
,
film-lives
,
sprocketrocket
kali
ace
me too!
January 21st, 2021
