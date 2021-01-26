Previous
Laugh and think by spanner
Photo 1685

Laugh and think

This is Australia. Australia day today. We managed a walk and discovered a nudist beach (pictured). I have spared you from the sights we saw.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Spanner

Paula C ace
What a view! Stunning beach and lovely composition. Thanks for sparing us :)
January 26th, 2021  
moni kozi
Look at that water colour! Lovely. You might as well show us the entire view... maybe one day, when you don;t know what to post. :D
January 26th, 2021  
