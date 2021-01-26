Sign up
Photo 1685
Laugh and think
This is Australia. Australia day today. We managed a walk and discovered a nudist beach (pictured). I have spared you from the sights we saw.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
26th January 2021 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
landscape
,
seascape
,
nikond780
,
rocksonwateragain
Paula C
ace
What a view! Stunning beach and lovely composition. Thanks for sparing us :)
January 26th, 2021
moni kozi
Look at that water colour! Lovely. You might as well show us the entire view... maybe one day, when you don;t know what to post. :D
January 26th, 2021
