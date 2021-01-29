Previous
The unexpected by spanner
The unexpected

More silly camera and old film experiments. Another from the sprocket rocket. I like how the damage has framed the picture. Happy Friday.
29th January 2021

Spanner

I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
