Photo 1688
The unexpected
More silly camera and old film experiments. Another from the sprocket rocket. I like how the damage has framed the picture. Happy Friday.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
0
0
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1688
photos
160
followers
24
following
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
Tags
australia
,
film-lives
,
sprocket-rocket
