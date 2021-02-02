Sign up
Photo 1692
A Girl and her Melon
Girl went out and bought a 15.5kg watermelon. It has since been eaten and turned into a couple of melon helmets.
Taken with my Yashica D. hand processed and scanned.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Tags
girl
australia
film-lives
yashicad
KWind
ace
So cute! Love your POV.
February 1st, 2021
Milanie
ace
Neat pov
February 1st, 2021
