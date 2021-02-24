Sign up
Photo 1710
short fat hairy legs
Test roll of film (30+ years old) through my lovely Pentax K1000.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
australia
film-lives
Hope D Jennings
ace
Oh how I loved that camera! Very cool shot.
February 24th, 2021
