First time by spanner
First time

in over 30 years this camera has been used. Pentax spotmatic. Surprisingly the light-meter appears to work. Just a test shot to gauge the lens (Pentacon 50mm 1.8) and the camera. Looks like I have struck gold.
16th March 2021

