Photo 1727
First time
in over 30 years this camera has been used. Pentax spotmatic. Surprisingly the light-meter appears to work. Just a test shot to gauge the lens (Pentacon 50mm 1.8) and the camera. Looks like I have struck gold.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1727
photos
164
followers
24
following
473% complete
View this month »
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
2
365
9000F Mark
Tags
australia
,
m42
,
film-lives
,
spotmatic
